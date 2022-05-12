Yellowstone expects temporary road closures, driving delays as winter conditions return

EBS STAFF

YELLOWSTONE – Another winter storm is expected to hit Yellowstone National Park in the coming days. The park issued a warning today to expect hazardous driving conditions with potential driving delays and temporary road closures.

The East Entrance Road between the East Entrance and Fishing Bridge is temporarily closed. The park is working hard to ensure the South Entrance to West Thumb, Lake Village to West Thumb, and West Thumb to Old Faithful and Tower Junction to Tower Fall roads are opened for public vehicle traffic tomorrow, Friday, May 13, weather permitting.

The final road segment in the park to open, Tower Fall to Canyon Junction is scheduled to open on May 27 at noon. Beartooth Highway east of the park’s Northeast Entrance is scheduled to open on May 27 at 8 a.m.

Visit the park’s website, text “82190” to 888-777 to receive automatic road updates or call (307) 344-2117 to stay up-to-date on current road conditions,