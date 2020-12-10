Yellowstone gears up for winter season

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 12/10/20

Yellowstone National Park offers a unique experience in the winter months. The beautiful but harsh landscape is home to the most intact ecosystem in the world and limited vehicle travel allows the park and its wild residents a rest from the strain of summer traffic. Starting Dec. 15, visitors can access the park by commercial snow coach and snowmobile from the North, West, East and South entrances. Those with proper permits can also take non-commercially guided snowmobile trips. The road from Gardiner to Cooke City will remain plowed through the winter for vehicle traffic. One change this year is that the East Entrance Road to Lake Butte Overlook through Sylvan Pass, usually closed in winter months, will be open from Dec. 15 through March 15 for over-snow travel. Services are limited this year—check the YNP website before heading out and dress and pack for unpredictable weather conditions.