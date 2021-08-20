Yellowstone, Grand Teton see record-breaking visitation

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/20/21

If you visited Yellowstone or Grand Teton national parks this summer, they may have seemed busier than usual. Yellowstone hosted 1,080,767 visitors in July 2021, making it the most-visited July on record, the most-visited month on record in Yellowstone’s history as well as the first time visitation exceeded 1 million visits in a single month. July was also the first time Grand Teton visitation topped 800,000 people in a month, up 10 percent from last year. In addition, when compared to the same time period in 2019, camping in Grand Teton was up 2.7 percent, backcountry camping was up 15 percent and trail use was up 21 percent in July 2021.