Yellowstone guide faces 17 charges

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/8/20

Visitors to Yellowstone National Park are taught to stay on designated trail and boardwalks, stay off of thermal pools and to not feed the wildlife. A park employee recently broke all of those rules, among others, and is facing 17 charges. Theodore “Ted” Garland gave an unauthorized guided tour, trespassed on a thermal ground, led a person to a closed area and got too close to a black bear that was feeding. The case is ongoing and while litigation takes place, Garland has been banned from both Yellowstone and Teton National Parks.