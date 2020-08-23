Yellowstone National Park fire restrictions in place

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – Starting August 21, fire restrictions in Yellowstone National Park take effect due to very high fire danger. Charcoal or wood fire campfires that may produce ash or embers are prohibited in the backcountry, even those in established fire rings. Portable gas stoves and lanterns are permitted in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet.

Smoking is prohibited in the backcountry and on all trails, except immediately adjacent to the provided fire ring in designated campsites or within a three foot area barren of all flammable material, such as standing in water or on a boat.

In frontcountry and developed areas, smoking is permitted only in an enclosed vehicle, a single-family dwelling, a developed campground, a day-use picnic area or within a three foot area that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

There are no restrictions on campfires in designated fire rings in frontcountry developed campgrounds (Madison, Canyon, Bridge Bay, Grant Village) and day-use picnic areas. All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat. Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.