Yellowstone National Park identifies cause of death of woman found dead in vehicle in May

By Keila Szpaller DAILY MONTANAN

A woman found dead in May near Old Faithful died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a news release Wednesday from Yellowstone National Park.

She was identified as Catheryn Danyelle Griffin, 38, of Seffner, Florida, according to the news release. It said the Teton County Coroner’s Officer determined the manner of death to be suicide.

The news release said the incident remains under investigation.

Responding on May 13, park law enforcement officers observed a single vehicle driven into a snowbank with a male standing outside, according to Yellowstone. The park described the location as being three miles south of Old Faithful on Craig Pass.

Michael McCollum, 47 at the time, was the male detained and arrested in connection with the incident, according to the park.

Court records show McCollum, of Texas, is out on $2,500 bail and is due to appear via video on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Wyoming case update on three misdemeanor charges.

McCollum earlier pleaded not guilty to operating under a suspended or revoked license; possession of a controlled substance; and occupants not using seat belts.