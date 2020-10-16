Yellowstone seeks comments on winter use

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 10/16/20

In the cold winter months, Yellowstone National Park allows for some of the most unique landscape, wildlife sightings and experiences of a lifetime. The National Park Services is currently seeking input as they adapt their plan from when it was first created in 2012-2013. They are hoping to make amendments to the Winter Use Plan and Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement in the following areas:

1. Align the opening and closing dates for the East Entrance with other park entrances. Under this change, the East Entrance would open no earlier than Dec. 15 and close no later than March 15. The existing seasonal closures of Dec. 15-21 and March 2-15 were originally implemented due to avalanche safety concerns on Sylvan Pass and NPS now believes they have the expertise to safely open the pass on Dec. 15.

2) Change the daily opening time for the South Entrance from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. The current opening time means that contract holders/operators leave Jackson, Wyoming, well before sunrise, and before road conditions can be properly assessed and hazards mitigated by NPS staff.

Comments on these two items can be submitted online and must be received by Oct. 29.