Yellowstone sees positive COVID-19 cases

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 10/2/20

In September, 16 of Yellowstone National Park’s 2,000 employees have tested positive for COVID-19—seven National Park Service employees and nine concession employees. Eight of the 16 individuals have recovered, while the other eight individuals are still in recovery. All of the individuals were quarantined and contact tracing was initiated with help from Park County, MT, and Park County, WY health officials to notify anyone who may have had close contact. Previously, the park had four positive employee cases between May 18 and August 30. A contractor also tested positive in June. The park is conducting regular surveillance testing in partnership with the states of Montana and Wyoming. Since the park reopened in May, over 3,000 tests have been conducted.