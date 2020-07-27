Yellowstone snowmobile lottery opens

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/27/20

In mid-summer it’s difficult to imagine winter activities, but before long Yellowstone National Park will be covered in a deep blanket of snow, meaning roads will be open to snowmobile motor traffic only. The lottery for a snowmobile permit without a commercial guide for the 2020-21 season will be open from Aug. 1-31, the National Park Service announced in a July 24 press release. Successful applicants will be notified in September, and unclaimed permits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting Oct. 1. Authorized in 2013, the Non-commercially Guided Snowmobile Access Program allows one group of up to five snowmobiles per day to enter Yellowstone from each of its four winter entrances.