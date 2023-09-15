Yellowstone visitation increases 45% from August 2022

EBS STAFF

In a news release, Yellowstone National Park announced August 2023 visitation numbers. Among the highlights is a 45% increase in numbers from August 2022 (582,211 recreational visits).

This past August, 846,389 recreation visitors came to Yellowstone, which has been included in the sum number of visitors so far this year: 3,313,244, representing a 36% increase over 2022.

Yellowstone National Park saw major flooding in June 2022 that closed parts of the park. The release included comparison statistics to 2019, and still 6% more visitors came to the park so far this year than four years ago.

Below are recreation visit numbers from January through August:

2023 – 3,313,244

2022 – 2,437,607 (The park was closed June 13 through June 21. Three entrances opened June 22.)

2021 – 3,590,609

2020 – 2,556,528 (The park was closed May 1 through May 17. Two entrances opened May 18 and the remaining three opened June 1.)

2019 – 3,114,697

2018 – 3,136,241