Yellowstone’s biggest secret

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 1/8/21

“The big myth about Yellowstone is that it’s a pristine wilderness untouched by humanity,” says excavator Doug MacDonald. MacDonald has been searching for Yellowstone National Park’s secrets for 14 summers, uncovering the ecosystem’s secrets. Although the land looks much like it did 30 years ago, that doesn’t mean it didn’t have occupants. A recent Smithsonian article, “The Lost History of Yellowstone,” follows MacDonald’s exploration through Yellowstone and provides a glimpse at what it may have looked like before the area was trekked by John Colter, Lewis and Clark and Ferdinand V. Hayden.