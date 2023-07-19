Yellowstone’s June visitation numbers show 61% increase

EBS STAFF

Yellowstone National Park saw 847,864 visits in June 2023, a 61% increase from last year, according to a press release from Yellowstone National Park.

The release noted that the historic flood in June 2022, which required park-wide evacuations and swept away roads and homes, caused closure of the park for eight days. Three entrances were re-opened at the end of the eight-day period.

“So far in 2023, the park has hosted 1,493,510 recreation visits, up 19% from 2022 (1,258,834 recreation visits), and up 10% from 2019 (1,358,629 recreation visits),” the release stated.

Tourism officials predicted that the tourism boom Montana saw over the pandemic may decrease this year and approach “normal” numbers. However, national parks like Yellowstone and Glacier remain popular. Yellowstone saw 2.9 million visitors in 2022.

Visitation numbers by June in past years:

2023 – 1,493,510

2022 – 1,258,834 (The park was closed June 13 through June 21. Three entrances opened June 22).

2021 – 1,587,998

2020 – 719,054 (The park was closed May 1 through May 17. Two entrances opened May 18 and the remaining three opened June 1).

2019 – 1,358,629

2018 – 1,381,708