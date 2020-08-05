Yellowstone’s wildfire season begins

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/5/20

It’s that time of year—fire season in Yellowstone National Park has begun with two lightning-caused fires. The Sour Fire, located near the Mirror Plateau, was spotted by the park’s Mount Washburn Lookout on the afternoon of August 1. After rain later that night, smoke dissipated and the lookout tower staff believe the fire may have been put out. The Soda Fire, located several hundred yards south of the Soda Butte formation in Lamar Valley, was reported by a visitor August 3. Due to its location, fire staff were able to suppress the fire. No restrictions are in place, but park staff ask visitors to recreate responsibly during high fire season and to only have camp fires in designated rings.