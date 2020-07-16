Your Corner of Paradise

112 Cobble Creek is an exceptionally rare offering just four miles south of downtown Bozeman. Listed by Bryce Connery, a broker with PureWest Christie’s representing Buyers and Sellers in premiere recreational and lifestyle properties throughout Montana.

Real estate is thriving in Southwest Montana and it’s no wonder—with access to trails, world-class fishing, mountaineering and the biggest skiing in America, the lifestyle and solitude it offers is something we all crave. From snow-capped mountain views from the kitchen, to spacious wine cellars, to a post-hike hot tub soak within view of herds of elk, each listing in our Top 10 affords something unique. Your new life awaits.

1. 800 Great Point Pass listed by Martha Johnson with The Big Sky Real Estate Co.

With inspiring vistas and 160 acres of timbered ridges and meadows, the measure of solitude and privacy on this property are unforgettable. The home was designed to be the ideal location for large family gatherings. Strategically positioned along the highest ridgeline of the property, this home takes full advantage of the 360-degree views of the surrounding Gallatin Mountain Range and Spanish Peaks. Custom details like a pizza room, full service kitchen, custom bar with salt water fish tank, gaming area, wine cellar, elevator, lookout tower for coffee or cocktails and outdoor hot tub. Downstairs spa area with sauna and large steam shower. All bedroom suites have private outdoor porch and patio and the master bedroom suite is equipped with an outdoor shower on the covered porch. Multiple ponds provide a private fishing and skating in the winter. Custom landscaping and construction allow this home to nestle into the natural surroundings as if it has been there generations, enhancing the feeling a of Montana dream home. Designed by Miller Roodell Architects and built by On Site Management. Listed by Martha Johnson, (406) 580-5891, martha@bigsky.com (READ MORE)





2. 1320 Old Toby, listed by Cathy Gorman with Big Sky Sotheby’s International Real Estate

The absolute best of Montana. Built to stand the test of time by Dave Smith Construction and designed by architect Frank Cikan in 2001. Enjoy colossal Canadian red cedar, native Montana Chief Joseph rock and windows everywhere. Bordering National Forest land, the property offers peace, privacy and panoramic views of three majestic mountain ranges including Big Sky Resort. Enjoy a myriad of outdoor recreation—hunt, hike, ride, bike, four-wheel, cross-country ski or snowmobile right on the property. The exquisite 8219 square foot custom log home and 1680 square foot guest house include an expansive, welcoming great room with a massive rock fireplace that soars two stories. The gourmet kitchen opens to the Spanish Peaks. The spacious Master suite frames Lone Peak in each window. There are four en-suite guest rooms, a family room and laundry on the lower level. The loft includes an office, bunk room, gym and storage. The three bed, two bath guest apartment sits above the three car garage. Never has a property as unique and rare as this 491 acre private estate been offered at a Montana ski resort. It will take your breath away with its windswept meadows and herds of elk moving in the shadows at the edge of the forest. Big Sky is a very special part of Montana. This offering, located in the heart of Big Sky, is a very special place. It is the most spectacular property I have ever represented in my 30 years as broker/owner at Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty. Listed by Cathy Gorman and Tim Cyr (406) 580-6316

tim.cyr@sothebysrealty.com

, (406) 580-2318, cathy@bigskysir.com (READ MORE)





3. Crazy Elk Ranch, listed by Branif Scott with Fay Ranches

Just 29 miles north of Bozeman, the 3,731 acre Crazy Elk Ranch is nestled atop Horseshoe Hills in a private mixed and mature Douglas fir forest with views stretching as far as the eye can see of Bozeman’s picturesque Gallatin Valley, the snowcapped Bridger Mountains and the Missouri River Valley from Three Forks all the way to Canyon Ferry Lake. Crazy Elk Ranch features a stunning 9,690 square foot eight bedroom, nine bathroom dream home designed by Locati Architects and built by Schlauch Bottcher Construction. The main home is situated at 6,300 feet in elevation, allowing for magnificent panoramic views from sunup to sundown. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the deck while watching the sunrise and wildlife come alive or a glass of wine in the hot tub as the sun slips below the mountains. This escape includes a rustic yet elegant 2,563 square foot three bedroom, three bathroom guest home, perfectly sized barn for toys and gear, a cozy hunting cabin and a modest ranch manager’s home. The striking improvements are only bested by the thousands of deeded acres to recreate on, already divided into 21 parcels. Located close to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, Crazy Elk Ranch is offered turnkey and is move in ready for the next owner to begin their Montana adventure. Listed by Branif Scott, Fay Ranches, who can be reached at 406-579-9599, or bscott@fayranches.com. (READ MORE)

4. 786 Limestone, listed by Bryce Connery with PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate

This property is in a class of its own. A masterpiece of design, the home is a picture of timeless elegance with a touch of western flair. The 40-acre parcel sits at the end of a private road and below a private drainage that backs up to National Forest, affording unequaled privacy and recreation only 10 minutes from downtown Bozeman. Built for entertaining, it has over 10,000 square feet of living space with four luxurious suites, more than 9,000 square feet of outdoor heated patio, multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces, wine cellar, game room, sporting room and a gym. This is a remarkable offering in one of Bozeman’s most coveted locations. Bryce Connery is a broker with PureWest Christie’s representing Buyers and Sellers in premiere recreational and lifestyle properties throughout Montana. Designed by architect Terry Covin and built by TLC Builders. Listed by Bryce Connery, (406) 599-9158, byrce@purewestmt.com (READ MORE)

5. 112 Cobble Creek, listed by Bryce Connery with PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate

An exceptionally rare offering just four miles south of downtown Bozeman. Watch elk graze in the hayfield and relax on the patio with spectacular views of the Bridgers, Gallatin Range and Spanish Peaks. Designed by acclaimed architect Stephen Dynia, this four bedroom, five bathroom, 6,296 square foot legacy home sits on 17+ acres and features an open floor plan and first floor master bedroom, two upstairs bedroom suites, an office, movie theater, wet bar, and wine cellar downstairs, plus a guest room and kitchenette above the garage. The outdoor living space, which includes a large deck, patio and a fireplace, is ideal for entertaining guests during those long Montana summer nights. An additional 20 acres is available. Bryce Connery is a broker with PureWest Christie’s representing Buyers and Sellers in premiere recreational and lifestyle properties throughout Montana. Built by SYTH. Listed by Bryce Connery, (406) 599-9158, byrce@purewestmt.com (READ MORE)

6. Gallatin Legacy Ranch, listed by Regan Barranger with AmeriMont Real Estate

Gallatin Legacy Ranch is a unique ranch in Southwest Montana. With over 3,244 deeded acres and 2.7 miles of East Gallatin River running across the property, this breathtaking land is bordered by thousands of acres of state land and conservation easements and offers unsurpassed views of the valley—all within 25 minutes of Bozeman. The Ranch is comprised of two large ranch holdings: the Lower Portion of 682 acres and the Upper Portion of 2,562 acres. A 5000 square foot custom home is located on the Lower Portion, along with four log guest cabins, a picnic area with teepees, historic homestead and a barnyard from 1867. For your outdoor enjoyment, included is a pistol gallery, five-stand sporting clays, a long range shooting area, one fully-stocked cutthroat trout pond with a swimming hole and sand bar, along with world-class sporting opportunities including premium fly fishing and abundant game and fowl hunting. With no through access, the ranch provides end-of-the-road privacy and seclusion. Take off from your small runway for single-engine planes, or ride your horse across this most amazing outdoorsman’s paradise. Regan Barranger has been a Broker in the Gallatin Valley for over 14 years and is seventh generation Montanan. She is one of two owners of AmeriMont Real Estate and specializes in High-End Residential, Land and Ranch properties. Contact Regan for your Gallatin Valley real estate needs! Listed by Regan Barranger, (406) 539-5382, regan@amerimont.com (READ MORE)

7. Moose Ridge Condos, listed by Martha Johnson with The Big Sky Real Estate Co.

Brightness on the Edge of Town! Newly designed and refreshed Moose Ridge condos, all free standing and no shared walls and outfitted with outdoor hot tubs, in-floor radiant heat, air conditioning and high-end kitchen appliances. Located on the sunny hillside overlooking the twinkling lights of Big Sky Town Center and long views of Yellowstone National Park. These are sun-filled light and bright condos with views of the sunset alpenglow over the mountains. Locati architects, Yukon construction and interior selections and finishes by Lucas Studios, this sophisticated team has created a beautiful, relaxed elegance, luxury home in a highly desirable location. Walking and biking distance to the bakery, restaurants, bars, shopping, ice skating, weekly summer concerts and farmers markets, close to the Nordic ski trail system and located on the hillside just out of the hustle and bustle for peace and tranquility. Minutes to the Yellowstone Club, Spanish Peaks, Moonlight, Big Sky Resort and Gallatin River! Listed by Leslie Largay, (406) 360-2906, llargay@fcbank.net (READ MORE)





8. Diamond A River Ranch, listed by Scott Altman with The Big Sky Real Estate Co.

A world away, but only minutes from Big Sky Town Center. Your own bridge across the scenic Gallatin River provides private access to a half mile of frontage. 228 Altman Lane is a generational parcel that has a 5,500 square foot main home on over 16 acres, as well as two additional 3+ acre parcels for future development. Designed by Centre Sky Architecture, the house reflects the details of the mining era in an elegant surrounding. The builder repurposed a significant portion of the Gold Coin Mine that was disassembled in Anaconda, Montana throughout the house. It features a chef’s kitchen with a pizza oven, four bedrooms including a magnificent bunk room, a trap door wine cellar and a 480 square foot deck overlooking the river. Additional lots are platted and have a septic system located for future construction. A one of a kind opportunity that you must see for yourself. This property is owned by the listing agent. Listed by Scott Altman, (406) 468-3215, scott@bigsky.com (READ MORE)

9. Highlands Lot 1, listed by Martha Johnson with The Big Sky Real Estate Co.

Highlands is a south-facing ski-in, ski-out neighborhood surrounded by old-growth pines and set atop a ridge overlooking the surrounding mountains, Yellowstone National Park, the Clubhouse and the Montage Hotel. Homes in Highlands are classic alpine design reimagined with clean, modern lines and open interior spaces creating warm and elegant ski chalets. Walking distance to skiing, golf, hiking, mountain biking, snow shoeing, cross country skiing, alpine downhill skiing and the Clubhouse, which includes dining, bar, pool, hot tubs and a health club. Golf or Ski social membership is available with this property, purchase of membership deposit at Spanish Peaks Mountain Club required simultaneously at closing of real estate. Listed by Martha Johnson, (406) 580-5891, martha@bigsky.com (READ MORE)

10. Gallatin Preserve Tract 1, listed by Martha Johnson with The Big Sky Real Estate Co.

Stunning 189 acre tract with a 10 acre building envelope of which you can identify a 5 acre building site. Rolling meadows, old growth forests and views of the mountains that go on forever! Home to elk herds, moose, bear, deer and nesting cranes to name a few of mother nature’s creatures that call this home. The property hosts Spring Creek tributaries and the Southfork of the Westfork of the Gallatin River (one of the blue ribbon trout streams of the world). Gallatin Preserve is the best of both worlds as you have your ranch in Montana with privacy, views and access to the river, yet restaurants, shopping, movie theater, grocery stores are just two miles down the road in the Big Sky Town Center and this property borders the Yellowstone Club! A Golf or Ski Social Membership at Spanish Peaks Mountain Club comes with each property but is not required. Listed by Martha Johnson, (406) 580-5891, martha@bigsky.com (READ MORE)





Community Pick: Gallatin Foothills Development, listed by L&K Real Estate

The Gallatin Foothills neighborhood is situated in the canyon area of Big Sky, just a short drive to Town Center. Large lots with mature trees provide privacy and a sense of seclusion. Each home site was hand selected and laid out to take advantage of sunrise and sunset, alpenglow and expansive mountain views.

This is the first single family home neighborhood to be developed in Big Sky in over a decade. Residents will enjoy access to Terra Flow mountain biking trails and additional trails for hiking, mountain biking, four-wheeling, snowmobiling and cross-country skiing right from your back door. Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity for new construction and the ultimate mountain lifestyle living. (READ MORE)