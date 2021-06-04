Zinke joins Montana congressional race

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 6/4/21

Ryan Zinke, former U.S. Interior Secretary and Republican Congressman, announced on June 3 his intent to run for Congress, representing Montana’s newly-appointed House seat. Although recent Census data made room for a second seat in the state, the district lines have not yet been drawn. Zinke has been vocal about the threat of division in our country. “It was designed to make both sides work together,” he said of the Constitution Thursday, as reported by KBZK. “I think most Americans are not socialists; they want good government … But there are a lot of Americans who maybe feel like they’re not getting the opportunities they’d like.” Two years after being appointed by then-President Donald Trump as U.S. Interior Secretary, Zinke resigned in 2019 following an ethics investigation.