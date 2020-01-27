2020 Economic Outlook Seminar to visit 10 Montana cities

MSU NEWS SERVICE

BOZEMAN – Two Montana State University faculty members will be among the speakers in the 45th annual Economic Outlook Seminar Series, which will kick off in Helena on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The series will be hosted in 10 Montana cities in the coming months, including Bozeman on Feb. 5 and Big Sky March 19.

Each half-day seminar highlights the latest economic trends for local economies and the state of Montana. Each year during the seminar series, industry experts give their outlooks for Montana’s important sectors, including health care, forestry, travel and tourism, real estate, manufacturing and agriculture. This year, the seminar also will include the outlook for high-tech industries and the startup climate.

For more information or to register, visit economicoutlookseminar.com or call (406) 243-5113.