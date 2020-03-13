2020 Treasure State Spelling Bee suspended until further notice

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Superintendent of Schools Matthew Henry announced on March 12 that, due to the unfortunate outbreak of coronavirus in the United States, the 2020 Treasure State Spelling Bee scheduled for this Saturday, March 14, in Bozeman has been suspended until further notice.⁣

Details on rescheduling the bee or cancellation will be provided as future guidance on the outbreak is available.⁣

“We regret the untimely circumstances but are proceeding with the utmost caution by cancelling the event,” Henry said. “We commend the spellers for their achievement and appreciate the long hours of practice that each has put into preparing for the state bee. We hope to see you on the contest stage soon as conditions allow.”⁣

Please visit the Gallatin City-County Health Department website for more information and resources on the coronavirus. If you have questions about what is happening in Gallatin County, how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, you can reach the Health Department 24 hours a day at 406-582-3100.⁣