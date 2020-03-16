3 Rivers closes customer service offices

3 RIVERS COMMUNICATIONS

Due to public health concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus), 3 Rivers Communications is announcing they are temporarily closing customer service offices to walk-in traffic. This includes offices in Big Sky, Conrad, Fairfield and Shelby, as well as the RadioShack store with a 3 Rivers payment desk in Browning.

3 Rivers will also suspend service disconnections for non-payment until further notice. Suspending disconnections will help members who may be unable to make timely payments because of the closures.

“3 Rivers is committed to providing reliable telecommunications service as we work through this together,” 3 Rivers’ General Manager and CEO Dave Gibson stated. “However, to best protect the health of our members and staff, the decision has been made to close the offices to outside customers for now.”

3 Rivers encourages members to pay bills through SmartHub, a secure service that allows customers to pay bills and manage their accounts online. More information on SmartHub is available at 3rivers.net/MyAccount. Members can also make one-time payments by having their account number and credit card or checking/savings account information handy and calling 467-4010 or 1-888-817-3890. Mail-in payments, as always, are an option.

3 Rivers encourages members to check 3rivers.net for more information and updates as they arise.