$500 grand prize:

EBS ‘Treasure State Spring’ photo contest launches April 15

Starting April 15, Explore Big Sky will host a two-month-long photography contest, with a $500, winner-take-all prize paid out in late June. The contest will run April 15 to June 15, after which EBS staff will announce a grand-prize winner and award $500 in cash or check to the king or queen photog.

Any photo entered throughout the contest period will be considered for the $500 prize, and there’s no limit to the number of photos you can submit. So, keep those shutters clicking and send us your submissions!

The rules are simple:

Step 1: Get outside in beautiful Montana and put those photography skills to the test. We want to know what you’re up to and any photo subject with a “Treasure State Spring” theme will qualify.

Step 2: Follow @explorebigsky on Instagram

Step 3: Submit your content to submissions@theoutlawpartners.com (see submission guidelines below)

Contest submissions open April 1. Submissions after Wednesday, June 15 will not be accepted. We will accept unlimited submissions.

All photo submissions must include a general location of where the photo was taken (e.g.: Big Sky Ski Resort; Yellowstone National Park, etc.), and the photographer’s name, email and Instagram handle for tagging purposes.

By submitting your images to the “Treasure State Spring” photo contest, you are granting EBS the ability to publish your photo submission on our digital platforms to promote your work, “Treasure State Spring” and future contests. We will contact the photographer directly for any publication consideration outside of these guidelines.

Good luck and send it!

-EBS Staff