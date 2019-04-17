Connect with us

Local

406 Forum: April 12

Published

6 hours ago

on

Big Sky is a fast-growing and young ski town. What do you think is the most pressing issue it faces?

Shannon Sears

Big Sky, Montana

“The biggest challenge is a gap between the number of employees needed and the lack of available housing to support this growth; I feel like there’s an issue in keeping good employees right now.”

.

Josh Treasure

Big Sky, Montana

“In my opinion there is not enough infrastructure to support the growth—roads, paths to certain houses, water and sewer, things like that. I know the TIGER grant is helping make plans, but there needs to be a bigger push for infrastructure.”

.

Carrie Hicks

Gallatin Gateway, Montana

“Definitely affordable housing, and pet friendly housing for renters. I was trying to find something that wasn’t employee housing, and having a dog it was nearly impossible to find something to rent for the season.”

.

.

Victoria Tye

Big Sky, Montana

“Housing for sure. We got lucky enough to find a place to buy, but there needs to be more options to rent affordably. Our mortgage is cheaper than what we were finding for rent.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

april, 2019

Filter Events

17apr4:00 pm6:00 pmArtist Reception with Jon Shaver Photography4:00 pm - 6:00 pm Big Sky Sotheby's International Realty • Bozeman Office

18apr6:00 pm7:30 pmWilderness Survival 1016:00 pm - 7:30 pm REI BozemanEvent Type :Education

18apr(apr 18)11:30 pm19(apr 19)1:00 pmBusiness 101 Workshop | Big Sky11:30 pm - 1:00 pm (19) Big Sky Medical Center

20apr9:00 am5:00 pmPond Skim9:00 am - 5:00 pm Big Sky ResortEvent Type :Sports

More Events

Weather

Advertisements
 

Trending

X
X