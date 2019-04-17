406 Forum: April 12

Join Big Sky Sotheby’s in Bozeman for drinks and appetizers while celebrating Jon Shaver Photography and immerse yourself in his captivating, on-of-a-kind photographic experiences.

From capture to print, Jon’s images are designed to stand apart from more traditional photographs.

“My intention is to create limited or one of a kind pieces of art that clients can connect with, pieces that will invoke a feeling or emotion within the viewer, and that they can then take with them as solely their own”. -Jon Shaver

https://www.facebook.com/events/2165369740195916/