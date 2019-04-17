Local
406 Forum: April 12
Big Sky is a fast-growing and young ski town. What do you think is the most pressing issue it faces?
Shannon Sears
Big Sky, Montana
“The biggest challenge is a gap between the number of employees needed and the lack of available housing to support this growth; I feel like there’s an issue in keeping good employees right now.”
Josh Treasure
Big Sky, Montana
“In my opinion there is not enough infrastructure to support the growth—roads, paths to certain houses, water and sewer, things like that. I know the TIGER grant is helping make plans, but there needs to be a bigger push for infrastructure.”
Carrie Hicks
Gallatin Gateway, Montana
“Definitely affordable housing, and pet friendly housing for renters. I was trying to find something that wasn’t employee housing, and having a dog it was nearly impossible to find something to rent for the season.”
Victoria Tye
Big Sky, Montana
“Housing for sure. We got lucky enough to find a place to buy, but there needs to be more options to rent affordably. Our mortgage is cheaper than what we were finding for rent.”