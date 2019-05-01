Opinion
406 Forum: April 26
What does sustainability in Big Sky mean to you?
Kimi Hueftle
Big Sky, Montana
“Affordable housing for everyone—actually being able to afford to live here.”
Tommy Reisinger
Big Sky, Montana
“In terms of sustainability, I noticed they’re building some houses on Little Coyote, so I think people are trying to fix affordable housing problems here.”
Carrie Kraus
Belgrade, Montana
“Overall, housing costs are hurting sustainability. To sustain the employee population, you need to have housing cost what people can afford.”
Brian Fischer
Big Sky, Montana
“Preserving our way of life, which means not stressing our ecosystem and environment—watching where we plan our growth in this area.”
