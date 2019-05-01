Connect with us

Opinion

406 Forum: April 26

Published

1 min ago

on

What does sustainability in Big Sky mean to you?

Kimi Hueftle

Big Sky, Montana

“Affordable housing for everyone—actually being able to afford to live here.”

.

.

Tommy Reisinger

Big Sky, Montana

“In terms of sustainability, I noticed they’re building some houses on Little Coyote, so I think people are trying to fix affordable housing problems here.”

.

.

.

Carrie Kraus

Belgrade, Montana

“Overall, housing costs are hurting sustainability. To sustain the employee population, you need to have housing cost what people can afford.”

.

.

.

Brian Fischer

Big Sky, Montana

“Preserving our way of life, which means not stressing our ecosystem and environment—watching where we plan our growth in this area.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

may, 2019

Filter Events

02may4:00 pm7:00 pmGive Big Launch - Big Sky4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Lone Peak Cinema

02may5:30 pm8:30 pmGive Big Launch Party5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Big Sky Discovery Academy

04may1:00 pm5:00 pmBig Sky Wildfire Community Preparedness Day1:00 pm - 5:00 pm Lone Peak Brewery & Taphouse

More Events

Weather

Advertisements

Trending

X
X