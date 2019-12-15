406 Forum: Dec. 6

What is your fondest childhood holiday memory?

Charlie Gaillard

Big Sky, MT

“When you’re in that age range of 4 to 10 and you walk down the stairs and see that Christmas tree for the first time on Christmas morning and it’s filled with presents, and the cookies been eaten, and Santa’s been there, it’s amazing.”

Kelly Lyes

Belgrade, Montana

“I would say setting up Christmas lights at my grandma and grandpa’s house, and they did a whole nativity scene and everything. [It took] probably a couple days to set everything up. We’d set them up right after Thanksgiving and then have it out there until after New Years.”

Kennedy Coon

Green Bay, Wisconsin

“Going to my grandma’s house and opening presents on Christmas Eve and being around family and the atmosphere of that happening every year. She always had a huge Christmas tree and a million presents around the tree. She would even get presents for the dogs in the family and the dogs would always sniff out their presents.”

Tanya Johnson

Big Sky, Montana

“I always spent it with my family. We always had lots of presents and lots of food to eat and lots of love. I’m from Ukraine, so we had all kinds of borsht and meat and salad.”