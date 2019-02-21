Connect with us

406 Forum: Feb. 15, 2019

With PBR in Big Sky Town Center, MusicFest in Moonlight Basin and weekly Music in the Mountains, there are growing opportunities for enjoying live music in Big Sky. What headliners or genre of music would you like to see come to Big Sky?

Joey Martinez

Big Sky, Montana

“I would say over the last couple of years, the music’s all been great. I would like to see a little more rock out here, but I’m a musician so I’m very open to everything. Who would I want specifically out here? I have a lot of favorite bands, like System (of a Down). Jazz is also really great, I love jazz.”

Andrew Arvanitis

Leominster, Massachusetts

“The style of music I’d like to see here would probably be an excellent funk band. Like Tower of Power because their music is so exciting and it gets everybody moving. You can’t sit still. Just a lot of energy.”

Audray Coury

Big Sky, Montana

“As a former member of the Big Sky Arts Council, I really promote live music, especially in the summer. It’s just great to have. I’ve also been on the Classical Music Committee, so I enjoy all the classical music concerts we have.”

LeAnn Shaw

Big Sky, Montana

“I like the bluegrass music and the country music a little bit better than the rocky music. More of that.”

