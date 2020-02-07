406 Forum: Jan. 31

What or who inspired you most at the TEDx talks and have they inspired you to act?

Tory Cyr

Big Sky, MT

“The woman who talked about her husband’s ALS was most inspiring. I contributed to her cause and I plan to visit their site and reach out to my local Senators and Congressman regarding getting people the treatment they need.”

Bob Ingrum

Santa Barbara, CA

“Each speaker touched my heart. Amanda has inspired me to act. I lost my older sister to ALS and I saw my next-door neighbor succumb to the terrible disease. I am sharing the AXE ALS story with my Congressman and all others I can reach.”

Ewa Zirkle

Big Sky, MT

“Bob Hall inspired me the most. I’m going to tell myself ‘you got this’ every time, if I have a challenge I’m facing. Of course, they all were very moving and there’s lots of things to think about with being better to our planet. I’m definitely looking forward to getting that email with the contacts for the ALS one.”

Rich Addicks

Big Sky, MT

“I was most inspired by Bobby Gill with the Savory Institute. Their idea of holistic management of global grasslands was an idea that really resonated with me. Issues surrounding our natural world mean the most to me. Gill presented a big idea, but one worth embracing as they try to save the world’s grasslands through their work. What I learned was if grasslands are managed properly, and saved from “desertifying”, the benefits are tremendous, especially in the area of climate change, poverty, biological diversity and so much more. The only way I can support their work is through a charitable contribution, which I plan to do.”