406 Forum: May 10

14 hours ago

What’s your take on shoulder season business hours?  

Lauren Stanley

Big Sky, Montana

“It’s kind of unfortunate. On Sunday, I wanted to go out to dinner but could only find one place that was open—it was the Broken Spoke [Bar & Grill].”

Jeff Squire

Bozeman, Montana

“It’s interesting to see the city shutdown for these interim months. It definitely hits a wall, it’s kind of like a ghost for those three months.”

Emma Shannon

Big Sky, Montana

“Yeah, it’s tough when you try to go get food and can’t find any, but if everybody can go take time off because of that, it’s awesome. Where I’m from originally people can’t do that.”

Andy Haynes

Big Sky, Montana

“I love it. It’s quiet. Peace and quiet is a good thing, and we can still keep oil in the lamps to keep them burning.”

