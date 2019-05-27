Local
406 Forum: May 24
With the Wilson Hotel opening, there will be increases in foot traffic and visitors in Big Sky. What businesses are missing from the mix?
Jennifer Camire
Bozeman, Montana
We eat so much of the same thing, so we need more variety. The taco bus [El Pueblito] was a step in the right direction. Maybe another brewery.
Jim Holmes
Big Sky, Montana
I would assume you could do more daycare and pet care, but the ultimate business would be a transfer station. What does a guy do with his old mattress? Where do you find an old overstuffed chair that someone doesn’t need anymore? You find them on the side of the road.
John Berezny
Big Sky, Montana
Whatever is made needs to be really interactive and welcoming for local folks. … I believe that with the new community center being built, there needs to be an emphasis on a place where true locals, especially of an older age or unfortunate situation, can walk in and feel welcome. A place where people can join the community without a drinking element.
Kevin Fabozzi
Big Sky, Montana
There certainly could be a little more variety of restaurants in Town Center, and there should be some funky retail. … But they really oughta be thinking about designating more open space for visitors and the community.
