406 Forum: Oct. 11

Columbus Day is a federal holiday observed on Oct. 14. Some states have replaced the holiday name to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. What are we celebrating and why?

Maggie Slepian

Bozeman, MT

“I feel like it’s presently unnecessary to be celebrating Christopher Columbus and the eradication of Native Americans.”

Andy Haynes

Big Sky, MT

“I’d say it’s an integral part of history, but it seems like the first act of civil oppression in America’s growing list. But whatever, the Vikings got here first; everybody knows that.”

Chris Brunckhorst

Bozeman, MT

“I’ll probably just end up enjoying the weekend, but probably not because I’m celebrating Columbus Day. He’s kind of a messed-up guy to celebrate about now.”

Mary Good-Rivers

Bozeman, MT

“Discovery by Columbus of this continent.”

DJ Glusker

Park City, UT

“It’s probably the discovery of North and South America, in terms of Columbus. But I think in terms of Indigenous Peoples’ day, it would be celebrating the natives that were here before us, prior to our invasion and overtaking of their societies.”