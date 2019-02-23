Connect with us

Local

9-year-old boy found deceased at Big Sky Resort

Published

7 hours ago

on

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office press release:

BIG SKY — On Feb. 19 at 2:51 p.m., a 9-year-old boy from Carlisle, Massachusetts was reported missing by his father. The boy went missing near the junction of Middle Road and Lobo Ski Run at Big Sky Resort. Shortly after the report, the boy was found deceased in a tree well. He died due to blunt force injuries caused by hitting a tree on a steep slope.

The incident is under investigation. Big Sky Resort and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office were unavailable for comment at the time of this posting.

UPDATED Feb. 23 at 11:04 a.m.: This incident is no longer under investigation, according to Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

february, 2019

Filter Events

23feb9:00 am4:00 pmSki with The Big Ski Family at Big Sky Resort9:00 am - 4:00 pm Big Sky ResortEvent Type :Sports

23feb(feb 23)2:00 pm27(feb 27)4:00 pmThe National Conference on Wilderness Medicine Big Sky2:00 pm - 4:00 pm (27) Big Sky Resort

25feb7:45 am4:00 pmSpecial Olympics Big Sky Area Winter Games7:45 am - 4:00 pm Moonlight Basin

More Events

Weather

Advertisements

Trending

X
X