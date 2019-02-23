Local
9-year-old boy found deceased at Big Sky Resort
Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office press release:
BIG SKY — On Feb. 19 at 2:51 p.m., a 9-year-old boy from Carlisle, Massachusetts was reported missing by his father. The boy went missing near the junction of Middle Road and Lobo Ski Run at Big Sky Resort. Shortly after the report, the boy was found deceased in a tree well. He died due to blunt force injuries caused by hitting a tree on a steep slope.
The incident is under investigation. Big Sky Resort and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office were unavailable for comment at the time of this posting.
UPDATED Feb. 23 at 11:04 a.m.: This incident is no longer under investigation, according to Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin.
