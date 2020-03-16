A letter from the Publisher, Editor-in-Chief regarding COVID-19

Dear readers, community members and neighbors,



As Gallatin County, and likely Big Sky, enters this new era of documenting COVID-19 cases, we want to help keep you informed and are setting up resources to help do this. We take the job of being Big Sky’s news source seriously and are compiling measures to be an effective communication tool for you.

Below you will see a few links and methods for you to gain access to important information, breaking news and an ongoing news thread including information associated with COVID-19 in our area.

Link to sign up for Town Crier

ExploreBigSky.com

Explore Big Sky Facebook

Our team at the Explore Big Sky newspaper is dedicating more resources to consistent coverage of the coronavirus and how it is affecting our community, our businesses, our schools, our healthcare system. We will be updating our website and social media platforms regularly with articles and the latest information on closings and cancellations, as well as interviews with community leaders, physicians and area residents. Please email us at joe@theoutlawpartners.com with any suggestions or questions.

Big Sky has a unique community structure, lacking typical governance and town councils to lead during these times. Moreover, Big Sky has always relied on business and community leaders to address our needs and this is proving to once again be the case during these times. We have been in touch with a variety of the local business leaders and are inspired by the ongoing discussions, cooperation, forward planning and neighborly behavior they are exhibiting. Many of the plans being discussed will be outlined and communicated with you over the coming weeks.

For tips on further tips to protect yourself, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Our job at EBS is not to sensationalize news or incite panic. Our job is to keep you–our friends, supporters and community members–informed. This too shall pass, and when it does it our job will shift to helping put our resources behind reinvigorating our community with business, tourism, events and energy.

Feel free to reach out to us at any time with questions, tips or suggestions. Let’s work together in these trying times.

Sincerely,

Eric Ladd, Publisher

Joseph T. O’Connor, Editor-in-Chief