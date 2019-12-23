Alaska Airlines to begin mainline A319/A320 service to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport beginning May 2020

BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

BOZEMAN — Alaska Airline’s regional affiliate Horizon Air began service to Bozeman Yellowstone Int’l Airport (BZN) with 19-passenger Swearingen Metro aircraft in 1990 with service to Spokane and Billings. In 1994, Horizon Air began the airline’s first non-stop service from Montana to Seattle/Tacoma (SEA) using 69-seat Fokker F28 aircraft with seasonal service between BZN and SEA. Over the next several years, Horizon continued to develop non-stop service from all of their Montana markets to SEA. Horizon began replacing the F28 aircraft with the new and efficient 76-seat Bombardier Q400 aircraft in 2001 between BZN and SEA. In 2016, the Q400s were augmented with 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft. After three decades of developing the BZN-SEA market, on May 21, 2020, Alaska will begin operating two of their four daily flights to Seattle/Tacoma with mainline Airbus aircraft. The two additional daily departures to SEA and Alaska’s daily departures to Portland, Oregon will continue to operate with 76-seat Q400 aircraft operated by Horizon Air.

Schedule Effective May 21, 2020*

Departures from BZN to SEA

Depart BZN 7:05 a.m. and arrive SEA 8:00 a.m. on 150-seat A320 operated by Alaska Airlines

Depart BZN 11:10 a.m. and arrive SEA 12:18 p.m. on 76-seat Q400 operated by Horizon Air

Depart BZN 3:35 p.m. and arrive SEA 4:30 p.m. on 123-seat A319 operated by Alaska Airlines

Depart BZN 7:05 p.m. and arrive SEA 8:05 p.m. on 76-seat Q400 operated by Horizon Air

Departures from SEA to BZN

Depart SEA 7:30 a.m. and arrive BZN 10:27 a.m. on 76-seat Q400 operated by Horizon Air

Depart SEA 12:00 p.m. and arrive BZN 2:48 p.m. on 123-seat A319 operated by Alaska Airlines

Depart SEA 3:30 p.m. and arrive BZN 6:23 p.m. on 76-seat Q400 operated by Horizon Air

Depart SEA 9:10 p.m. and arrive BZN 11:55 p.m. on 150-seat A320 operated by Alaska Airlines

“Alaska has served BZN for over 30 years through their Horizon Air subsidiary and we are pleased to see the market support Alaska using mainline A319/A320 aircraft into the BZN market,” said Brian Sprenger, Airport Director. “With this addition, all eight airlines serving BZN utilize mainline aircraft for all or a portion of their flights into BZN.”

* Schedules subject to change

