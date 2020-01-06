Another new dining option in Mountain Village

Westward Social opens with fun and barbecue

BIG SKY RESORT

BIG SKY RESORT — On the heels of the opening of six new dining choices in Vista Hall, there is yet another new drink and dining option for Big Sky guests. Westward Social, a new bar and restaurant, completes the first phase of an ambitious re-imagination of the core village facility, The Exchange.

“Expanding and enhancing our restaurant, lodging and après ski amenities in the mountain village is a core tenet of the Big Sky 2025 Vision,” said Troy Nedved, general manager, Big Sky Resort. “We also know our guests are looking for fun and memorable experiences, and that’s exactly what they’ll find at Westward Social.”

The new barbecue restaurant and bar, located on the ground floor of The Exchange, will be open for lunch, après, and dinner. The restaurant features long tables and cozy booths where friends and family can pass shareable plates, explore craft cocktails, enjoy DJs and music, and—if they would like—participate in a changing menu of novel Bar Olympic Games and activities.

“We will encourage tables to challenge each other in a friendly contest of Ro-Sham-Bo, Ring-Hook or Stein Hoisting,” said Adam Stevens, vice president of food and beverage at Big Sky Resort. Stevens notes that the restaurant will host the Montana Stein Hoisting Championships in March.

In addition to indoor play, the large, heated Westward Social outdoor patio will be the perfect après destination on sunny days, as well as home to hilarious and messier games such as Gelande Quaffing—another championship event.

“Teams slide glasses of beer across ten foot tables which they have to catch and drink without spilling,” explains Stevens. “With Gelande Quaffing, it is sort of hard to tell who has more fun—the contestants or the crowds.”

Westward Social is a Montana Farm to Table restaurant open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Reservations are available online, and walk-ins welcome.