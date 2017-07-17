By Amy Hunter BSSD English Language Learner Coordinator

The library has added Rosetta Stone to our library’s offerings! We now have an online subscription that you can use to learn a new language or refresh a language you’ve learned before but haven’t used enough. In an effort to support our ever-expanding international community, we want everyone to have the opportunity to study another language.

From people who’ve moved to Big Sky from another country improving their English, to the person who studied French in high school and wants a refresher, to the family who has new Spanish-speaking friends and wants to communicate with them in more ways, Rosetta Stone can help. We also have books in Spanish for all ages for Spanish speakers and those studying the language.

Come to the library to sign up and get your login information. You’ll need an internet connection or the app on your phone to use the program at home. You can also come in to the library and use one of our computers. You’ll need headphones with a microphone attached in order to do all of the activities and practice speaking.

Upcoming Big Sky Community Library events to check out are listed below. Events start at 4 p.m.

July 11: Montana Raptor Conservation Center

July18: Lone Peak High School graduates speak about their trip to Nepal

July 25: “Recycle Rob”

See you this summer!