By Bay Stephens EBS Staff Writer

BIG SKY – Current and retired NFL players will show up in force for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Celebrity Golf Tournament, July 8-9. Kicking off with a cocktail party and auction, with live music from NBC’s “The Voice” contestant, Preston Pohl, and N’SYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick, the evening festivities on July 8 are open to the public. The golf tournament is sold out.

Montana-native NFL players in attendance will include Dane Fletcher, Colt Anderson, Brock Coyle, Chase Reynolds and Dwan Edwards. The mentor talk at the event will be given by Ki-Jana Carter, the first overall pick in the NFL’s 1995 draft, and a running back who had a seven-year NFL career. The golf tournament begins at 11 a.m. at Big Sky Resort Golf Course.

The cocktail party and silent auction begin Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m., at the Lone Peak Pavilion at Big Sky Resort. Auction items include a Big Sky dining package, Montana State University athletics package, a chair from Big Sky Resort’s retired Shedhorn lift, and a helicopter ride paired with a framed Ryan Turner photograph of Lone Mountain.

Also up for auction will be a small study by Tom Gilleon for his painting “Little Star People,” a quiet scene of moonrise on a firefly-studded tipi; the original occupies a wall in the Buffalo Bill Museum in Cody, Wyoming.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a mentoring program that provides children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-on-one relationships. This event benefits the Big Sky satellite office of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Gallatin County, which currently serves eight local matches. According to Big Sky branch coordinator Jolene Clark, they hope to double the number of matches in the coming year.

Visit bbbs-gc.org/events/celebrity-golf-tournament for more information.