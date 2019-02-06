Big Sky Resort plates third annual Guild of Sommelier dinner

By Michael Somerby EBS Staff Writer



BIG SKY – For those interested in the fine art of food and wine pairings, the third annual Guild of Sommelier Dinner at the Summit Hotel’s Peaks Restaurant is just around the corner. It’s a winter continuation of the resort’s popular Vine and Dine Festival.



On Feb. 9 at 6 p.m., enthusiasts of this celebrated culinary tradition of pairing food with complimentary wines will have the opportunity to indulge in the works of decorated chef Scott Giambastiani and esteemed Master Sommelier Jay Fletcher.



Giambastiani, a Bay Area native, has worked at renowned restaurants such as The Dining Room at the Ritz Carlton San Francisco, The Lark Creek Inn, and Viognier under top chefs including Bradley Ogden, Gary Danko and Sylvain Portay. In 2006, Giambastiani joined Google as executive chef, and now serves as global program chef and operations manager for the company.



Fletcher, executive director of fine wine and master sommelier for Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits of Colorado, boasts a diversified presence in wine and restaurant industries, facilitating fine wine sales, appraising and managing cellars, holding lectures on the craft, training fine dining restaurant staff, planning specialty events, and devising selective wine lists.



This single seating, intimate dinner experience sports an impressive menu designed by chef Giambastiani: baby vegetable tartlet, deviled eggs, and a duck-bacon “BLT” inspired dish with foie gras mousse on brioche set the evening’s sophisticated palate. Main dinner courses include a pumpkin risotto and black truffle dish, followed by bison short ribs with a gremolata crust. Finally, a selection of local Montana cheeses and deserts—hazelnut cream, coffee sponge cake, chocolate crumble, and white meringue—close the meal.



Carefully selected wines sourced from the distinguished Guide of Sommelier cellars complement each menu item. Patrons can expect rare and old vintages from California and French vineyards.



Combining their impressive, veteran knowledge of the world of fine dining, Giambastiani and Fletcher know it is as much about the experience and ambiance as it is about the food—attendees can expect superb service along with educational discussion on the cuisine and wines.



“These are obviously two very talented individuals,” said Stacie Mesuda, public relations manager for Big Sky Resort. “It’s going to be a great evening; very memorable.”



Visit bigskyresort.com/events for details.

