Black bear breaks into Big Sky car (with sound)

Published

39 mins ago

on

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY — Around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, a black bear managed to enter a Big Sky, Montana, vehicle in its quest to eat a food bar. According to the owner, the animal had been stalking the residence for several weeks. At the house, only a few minute drive from Big Sky Town Center, the bear opened the door with remarkable ease and dexterity. It’s a reminder to all in the area: Be Bear Aware.

