Montana
Broadband connectivity makes progress in state schools
EBS STAFF
HELENA – In October, a report released from EducationSuperHighway announced that 100 percent of Montana’s K-12 students now have access to high-speed broadband in accordance with the Federal Communications Commission’s minimum goal. This is up from 78 percent in 2015.
Montana schools are also making significant progress toward the FCC’s long-term bandwidth goal of 1 Mbps per student. In Montana, 64 percent of schools upgraded to scalable infrastructure since 2016. The work to upgrade the remaining 62 schools continues, as having scalable infrastructure in place enables schools to keep up with growing bandwidth demand due to increasing digital innovation in K-12 classrooms.
