BSCO announces 2019/20 VIP Community Passport campaign

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – The Big Sky Community Organization announced the return of the VIP Passport campaign, a special fundraising effort for local parks, trails and recreation programming.

This year, BSCO is offering two grand prizes: the Community VIP Passport and a trip for two people to Turks & Caicos. Every $100 donated to this campaign earns one chance to win. Only 200 chances will be entered in the drawing and two winners will be chosen at random in early November.

The Community VIP Passport includes Big Sky Resort benefits like a Winter VIP Parking spot, golf, and a bike pass, certificates to local restaurants, yoga classes, theater tickets, ski tunes and more.

The Turks & Caicos Trip includes roundtrip air travel for two people on JetBlue and four nights for two people at the Seven Stars Resort & Spa on Grace Bay in Turks & Caicos.

Visit https://bscomt.org/donate/community-vip-pass/ for more information.