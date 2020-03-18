BSSD implements online learning format

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – On March 17, at a regularly scheduled Big Sky School District School Board meeting, the School Board announced the implementation of their online learning format beginning today, March 18. Students in grades third through twelfth will begin utilizing Google platforms such as, Google Meet and Google Classroom to connect and receive instruction from their teachers.

Schedules for class times are flexible and will be determined by each individual teacher, however some may abide by their regularly scheduled classroom time. Attendance will be taken and instruction sessions will be recorded so that any students that cannot log in during the allotted time period can access the lesson at a later time. The next BSSD school board meeting will take place on March 26.