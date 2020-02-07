CALL FOR PHOTOGRAPHY!

OUTLAW PARTNERS

As writers and editors at Outlaw Partners celebrate 10 years of heartfelt storytelling in the pages of Mountain Outlaw magazine and Explore Big Sky newspaper, so too are we looking forward to 2020 ushering in our sixth edition of Explore Yellowstone—a guide and tribute to Yellowstone National Park. In preparing for publication, we’re calling for photography

While the Greater Yellowstone region experiences rapid growth and development, and as our wildlife and local environs also change from the pressures, we look to Montana writer Wallace Stegner, who reflects in his “Wilderness Letter” published in “The Sound of Mountain Water: The Changing American West” on what it means for America to keep wild places safe and, in turn, what it means to be human.

The following words will echo through the pages of this year’s Explore Yellowstone, slated for publication this summer, and Outlaw Partners is looking for photos to consider for publication from the Greater Yellowstone region that embody Stegner’s message.

“Something will have gone out of us as a people if we ever let the remaining wilderness be destroyed … so that never again will Americans be free in their own country from the noise, the exhausts, the stinks of human and automotive waste. And so that never again can we have the chance to see ourselves single, separate, vertical and individual in the world, part of the environment of trees and rocks and soil, brother to the other animals, part of the natural world and competent to belong in it … we simply need that wild country available to us, even if we never do more than drive to its edge and look in. For it can be a means of reassuring ourselves of our sanity as creatures, a part of the geography of hope.”

Ready … shoot!