Community meeting to discuss Gallatin Canyon engineering study

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – On March 5, the Gallatin River Task Force will host a community meeting at Buck’s T-4 Lodge, a forum to share progress regarding the ongoing Gallatin Canyon engineering study—expected be completed in April—as well as answer questions from attendees as to the future of wastewater options in the growing branch of the Big Sky community.

The gathering is a follow up from an initial one held in September 2019.

Meeting focuses include a draft report and overview of the findings, a discussion of nutrient loading and how those might affect nutrient amounts in the canyon area and adjacent waterways, an overview of overall costs as they are currently available, and a segment for community input and questions.

The discussion on wastewater treatment options as it relates to the Gallatin Canyon and its businesses and residents has intensified of late, following the early February ratification of a “Interlocal Infrastructure Agreement” carried by the Big Sky Resort Area District resort tax and Big Sky County Water and Sewer District boards—the agreement will send a 1 percent increase in the resort tax to a community vote in May, with funds collected to be used expressly for upgrades to the existing wastewater treatment plant, along with new service infrastructure to the canyon.

The meeting will run from 5:30-7 p.m.

Visit gallatinrivertaskforce.org for more information.