COVID-19: 69 total Gallatin County cases

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

As of Monday, March 30, 2020, at 5 p.m. Gallatin County has a total of 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, zero patients in the county are hospitalized.

Information on the genders and age ranges of all of our positive cases can be found online provided by the State of Montana here.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

We know during this trying time, folks may be in need of services ranging from medical resources, housing or food assistance, or child and family related services.

If you need to get connected to services in our community, the Great Gallatin United Way can help. The organization maintains a contact list of a wide range of social service and mental health resources in Gallatin County, available at https://www.greatergallatinunitedway.org/gallatin-county-mental-health-resource-guide.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.