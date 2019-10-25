Connect with us

Environment

Development underway in the high elevations of the Crazy Mountains

Published

3 hours ago

on

Construction recently began on private property on the shores of Twin Lakes located high in the Crazy Mountains. The property is surrounded by National Forest lands. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CROW AGENCY

EBS STAFF

LIVINGSTON – In September construction began on the shores of Twin Lakes, located high in the Crazy Mountains northeast of Livingston. The development is occurring on private land that is surrounded by National Forest lands and it sparks the contentious issue of public access and motorized use.

Many wilderness advocates fear increased development will see to expanded motorized use on the island mountain range’s public lands.

Members of the Crow Tribe are among those concerned, as they have regarded the Crazy Mountains as a sacred place for hundreds of years, and they are asking the Forest Service to protect the area’s public lands from additional development.

Currently the Custer Gallatin National Forest is finalizing a draft of a document that would guide the management of the forest and Custer Gallatin spokeswoman Marna Daley told the “Billings Gazette” that the agency would consider these requests but even wilderness designation would not affect private property rights.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

october, 2019

Filter Events

24oct(oct 24)12:00 pm25(oct 25)2:00 am3rd Annual Haunted Peaks Halloween Festival12:00 pm - 2:00 am (25) Big Sky Town Center

25oct(oct 25)2:00 pm26(oct 26)2:00 am2019 Horrorfest2:00 pm - 2:00 am (26) Lone Peak Cinema

25oct6:30 pm7:30 pmGeocache Mystery Challenge6:30 pm - 7:30 pm Big Sky Town Center

26oct1:00 pm4:00 pmHaunted Run to the Pub 5K1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Moving Mountains Big Sky

More Events

Weather

Advertisements


Trending

X
X