Development underway in the high elevations of the Crazy Mountains
EBS STAFF
LIVINGSTON – In September construction began on the shores of Twin Lakes, located high in the Crazy Mountains northeast of Livingston. The development is occurring on private land that is surrounded by National Forest lands and it sparks the contentious issue of public access and motorized use.
Many wilderness advocates fear increased development will see to expanded motorized use on the island mountain range’s public lands.
Members of the Crow Tribe are among those concerned, as they have regarded the Crazy Mountains as a sacred place for hundreds of years, and they are asking the Forest Service to protect the area’s public lands from additional development.
Currently the Custer Gallatin National Forest is finalizing a draft of a document that would guide the management of the forest and Custer Gallatin spokeswoman Marna Daley told the “Billings Gazette” that the agency would consider these requests but even wilderness designation would not affect private property rights.
