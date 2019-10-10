Electric bicycles in Yellowstone, Glacier, Grand Teton

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

In line with the National Park Service’s new electric bicycle policy and a Department of the Interior Secretary’s Order, Yellowstone, Grand Teton and Glacier national parks, along with the National Elk Refuge, will expand recreational opportunities and accessibility.



E-bikes are now allowed everywhere traditional bicycles are allowed in Yellowstone, Grand Teton and Glacier. E-bikes are also allowed on the pathways of the National Elk Refuge that connect to Grand Teton National Park. Similar to traditional bicycles, e-bikes are not allowed in designated wilderness, in areas managed as wilderness or on oversnow roads in the winter.



E-bikes are low-speed electric bicycles with power assistance. The operator of an e-bike may only use the motor to assist pedal propulsion. The motor may not be used to propel an e-bike without the rider also pedaling, except in locations open to public motor vehicle traffic. Motor bikes with a throttle are not e-bikes. All bicyclists must obey speed limits and any other state traffic laws.



The managers of these public lands retain the right to limit, restrict or impose conditions of bicycle use and e-bike use in the future in order to ensure visitor safety and resource protection.