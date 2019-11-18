Fireman rescues black Labrador dog from icy Montana lake

ASSOCIATED PRESS

BILLINGS — A Montana firefighter rescued a black Labrador dog from an icy lake in Billings.

The Billings Gazette reports a man was walking his dog around Lake Elmo on Thursday morning when he heard and then saw the distressed dog in the water and called 911.

Christian Giardot of Billings says the dog had its front paws propped up on the ice.

Firefighter Lee Fisher crawled onto the ice in a dry suit and a life jacket to rescue the shivering animal.

Capt. Justin Robertus says the dog was “cold but doing all right.” It was reunited with its owner.

Another dog had also gotten separated from the same person and remained missing. Battalion Chief Alan Lohof says firefighters didn’t find any evidence to indicate that the second dog was in the water.