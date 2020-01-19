Four bodies recovered from small-plane crash in Montana ID’d

ASSOCIATED PRESS

BILLINGS – Authorities said Jan. 13 that four men from Billings died in a small-plane crash over the weekend in southern Montana.

The coroner identified the pilot as David Healow, 69, and his passengers as Rusty Jungles, 36, Mikel Peterson, 35 and Raymond Rumbold, 32, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said in a statement.

Their bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the single-engine Cessna 182 that crashed on Jan. 11. They were taken to the state morgue in Billings for autopsies.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane crashed north of Billings after apparently hitting a cable on an antenna tower on a mountain.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office, the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA spent most of the day at the crash site near Dunn Mountain, Linder said.