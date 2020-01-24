FWP seeking applicants to Region 3 Citizens Advisory Committee

MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE AND PARKS

BOZEMAN – Region 3 of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking applicants to fill vacancies in its Citizens Advisory Committee.

The committee meets several times per year and operates in an advisory capacity to help FWP be responsive and effective resource managers within the constraints of the law. Citizen advisors help identify emerging trends and resolve conflicts, and they act as FWP ambassadors to various interest groups and geographic communities.

FWP employees benefit from having a deeper understanding of public priorities and expectations with help from citizen advisors, who can function as a trusted sounding board for ideas and initiatives. People who volunteer in this capacity benefit from understanding FWP programs, priorities, administrative processes and limitations in a broader context.

FWP is seeking applicants representing a variety of interests from communities across southwest Montana within Region 3.

For more information or to apply, contact FWP at (406) 577-7891 or send an email to Morgan.Jacobsen@mt.gov. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Jan. 31.