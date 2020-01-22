Gov. Bullock grants $320,000 to Native American businesses

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

HELENA – Gov. Steve Bullock recently awarded $320,000 in funding to support the growth of 25 Native American-owned businesses across Montana through the Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grant program.

Each business will receive between $7,000 and $14,000 to help with costs related to land purchases, building, equipment, assets, technology, operational costs and working capital.

The Indian Equity Fund builds partnerships with tribal governments by investing in Native American entrepreneurship and small businesses and encouraging economic development in tribal nations for the benefit of tribal communities and members.