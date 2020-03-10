Gov. Steve Bullock announces Senate bid, key race for Democrats

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 3/10/20

Sitting Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced a bid for the U.S. Senate on March 9, with plans to upset incumbent Sen. Steve Daines. Bullock, a Democrat who dropped out of the race for the White House in 2019, could help his party overturn the current Republican majority, which currently holds 53 of the 100 seats. Originally uninterested in the post, Bullock’s position shifted after being approached by President Obama and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who both see Bullock as a key contender in a somewhat purple Montana contest. The Monday filing came on the last possible day to do so, and Bullock has vowed to make “Washington work like Montana,” in an announcement video. Just last week, President Trump vowed support for Daines after speculation surfaced over just such a decision from Bullock, tweeting, “The great people of Montana can have no better VOICE than Senator @SteveDaines … Whoever the Democrat nominee may be, please understand that I will be working hard with Steve all the way.” Bullock is known for regularly crossing the aisle in his legislation and political philosophy.