Governor Bullock Announces First COVID-19 Death in Montana

Published

36 seconds ago

on

GOV. STEVE BULLOCK

MONTANA – On the evening of March 26, Gov. Steve Bullock announced the first death in Montana of a COVID-19 patient.

“I’m heartbroken to learn of Montana’s first death due to COVID-19. Especially during these times, Montana truly is one big small town – this news hits us hard, but we’re in this together. My family and I send our love and support to the family, friends, and community of our fellow Montanan.”

Local county public health officials are still in the process of contacting family members. No additional information will be provided at this time.

