Grand Targhee Resort expands terrain by 50 percent

11 hours ago

PHOTO COURTESY OF GRAND TARGHEE RESORT

EBS STAFF

ALTA, WYO. – Grand Targhee Resort’s updated version of a 2018 Master Development Plan calls for a 50 percent increase in terrain, 11 new lifts, increased snowmaking technology, a zip line, two on-mountain restaurants and an aerial adventure course, among several other editions.

“Approximately 348 acres of new lift-served trails are planned, in addition to new and improved glades on both Fred’s and Peaked Mountains,” the plan states.

The improvements will leave the resort with as many lifts as nearby Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, and is the result of an accepted development submission to the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

The expansions are expected to roll out over the next few decades.

